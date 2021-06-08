Left Menu

President Ramaphosa pays tribute veteran actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Paying tribute to an educator-turned-actor, President Ramaphosa said the country has lost a performer, whose distinctive energy, artistic versatility and humility touched generations of South Africans for more than three decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-06-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 15:29 IST
President Ramaphosa pays tribute veteran actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards
“On stage and screen, Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to our unjust past and gave us hope for our future as a nation. May her soul rest in peace,” President Ramaphosa said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@Our_DA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late veteran stage and screen actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

Surtie-Richards, aged 66, passed away in Cape Town on Monday.

She was in the city to film the KykNet series Arendsvlei.

Paying tribute to an educator-turned-actor, President Ramaphosa said the country has lost a performer, whose distinctive energy, artistic versatility and humility touched generations of South Africans for more than three decades.

"On stage and screen, Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to our unjust past and gave us hope for our future as a nation. May her soul rest in peace," President Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Also paying tribute to Surtie-Richards, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Beauty Dlulane, said the departure of "Tanie Shaleen" is a massive blow to the arts.

"This legend has offered so much through her acting career over the years. She was the queen of the stage, and once more our country has lost. May her soul rest in eternal peace," Dlulane said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021