Tokyo 2020 may ask for further vaccine donations for Olympics, says CEO Muto

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:20 IST
Tokyo 2020 may ask for further vaccine donations for Olympics, says CEO Muto
The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee may seek further vaccine donations ahead of the Olympic Games scheduled this summer, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday following an executive board meeting.

Muto also said that neither a further postponement nor a cancellation of the Summer Games was discussed at the meeting.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to start on July 23.

