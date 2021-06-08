Book copyright case: Film producer gets HC relief from arrest

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the police to not arrest film producer Kamal Jain, who has booked along with actor Kangana Ranaut in a cheating and copyright infringement case, till July 1.

Mumbai police had, in March this year, registered an FIR against Jain, Kangana Ranaut and her siblings Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut after Ashish Kaul, author of the book 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir', accused them of copyright violations and cheating.

The FIR under IPC sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy as well as Copyright Act was registered by Khar police in the metropolis following an order of a local court on an application filed by Kaul.

Jain's counsel Shirish Gupte on Tuesday told a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar that the producer would appear before the police and cooperate with the investigation as and when required.

Accepting the statement, the HC bench said, ''In this backdrop, the arrest of the petitioner does not seem to be warranted. The petitioner shall not be arrested till July 1.'' According to Kaul, he had sent an e-mail to Kangana about the storyline of his book and she used part of the story in a tweet while announcing her film without his permission.

In her tweet, Ranaut had said she would be joining hands once again with Kamal Jain to bring back the franchise after the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The sequel will reportedly tell the story of Didda, a queen of Kashmir who despite being struck by polio in one leg was a great warrior.

Kaul, in his complaint before the magistrate, claimed he had exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda.

