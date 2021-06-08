Shefali Shah shares unseen picture from her wedding with producer Vipul Shah

Left Menu

Actor Shefali Shah on Tuesday walked down memory lane and shared a picture from her wedding with producer Vipul Amrutal Shah.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 18:07 IST
Actor Shefali Shah on Tuesday walked down memory lane and shared a picture from her wedding with producer Vipul Amrutal Shah. In the image, Vipul can be seen putting traditional vermilion (sindoor) on Shefali's forehead.

Not only this, but Shefali has also written an adorable message for her husband to mark his birthday. "Through thick and thin, more hair, less hair, past present future, ups and downs, fights and making up, understanding and misunderstanding, weakness to strength, disdain to love, agreements and disagreements, from good cop to bad cop... I wouldn't choose anyone else. Happy birthday," Shefali, who shares two sons with Vipul, posted.

Apart from the wedding picture, Shefali has also posted a few other images of the duo. On her Instagram Story, she wished Vipul a happy birthday by writing 'Love you Mr. Halo-gen(t)'.

On the work front, Shefali is on a roll with the success of Netflix's short film 'Ankahee'. She will be next seen in 'Delhi Crime 2' and 'Doctor G'. Currently, she has been seen extending her support to people who are affected by Covid-19. She has been trying to arrange Covid relief resources using her social media handles. (ANI)

