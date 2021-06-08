Entertainment News Roundup: Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, audience vaccinations mandatory; Star of 'I May Destroy You' wins big at Britain's BAFTA awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, audience vaccinations mandatory

Rocker Bruce Springsteen is returning to Broadway with his one-man show in June, becoming the first major show in New York's theater district to take place since closing for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The singer-songwriter will open his "Springsteen on Broadway" one-man show on June 27 for a limited summer run until Sept. 4, producers announced on Monday. Audience members must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccinations to attend.

Star of 'I May Destroy You' wins big at Britain's BAFTA awards

Michaela Coel, the star and creator of the drama series "I May Destroy You", was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, taking home the television awards for the miniseries and leading actress. The show, which approaches the story of a woman who tries to rebuild her life following a sexual assault with moments of dark humor, had previously received awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for directing, editing, and writing.

U.S. Latinos finally get their turn with Lin-Manuel Miranda movie 'In the Heights'

Lin-Manuel Miranda is looking forward to the day when a movie starring a U.S. Latino cast, featuring characters who aren't stereotyped as maids or gardeners, is a regular fixture in cinemas. Until then, he is hoping musical "In The Heights" changes the conversation in Hollywood about the wider appeal of such movies, just as "Crazy Rich Asians" did in 2018.

Rocker Bryan Adams to shoot 2022 Pirelli calendar

Canadian rocker and photographer Bryan Adams will shoot the 2022 Pirelli calendar, the Italian tyre maker said on Tuesday. "I'm proud to have been chosen as the photographer of the Pirelli Calendar 2022. Combining photography and music for 'The Cal' is very exciting and it will of course feature some extraordinary people," Adams said in a statement.

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at Def Jam

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg is joining the legendary hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, the U.S. company said on Monday. Def Jam, owned by Universal Music, has been home to some of hip-hop's most pioneering artists, from Public Enemy to LL Cool J and the Beastie Boys. Its current roster includes Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Kanye West.

Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal

The first Hollywood feature film to focus directly on the Harvey Weinstein scandal is due to start production in the summer, Universal Pictures said on Monday. "She Said" is based on the 2019 book of the same name about the New York Times investigation into claims of sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

Mischievous 'Loki' messes with time in new Disney+ series

Marvel's popular villain Loki finds himself in trouble with the time police as the character stars in a new thriller on the Disney+ streaming service. "Loki," which debuts on Wednesday, stars Tom Hiddleston as the god of mischief, a role the British actor has played since his appearance in 2010 movie "Thor."

