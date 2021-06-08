Documentary on Visva-Bharati s centenary year attempts to kindle interest on essence of world education

A documentary, revisiting the rich legacy of Visva-Bharati University as it enters its centenary year, should rekindle interest among the youth to appreciate the essence of world-education that Rabindranath Tagore had introduced in the country, director of the film Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee said.

Titled ''Sheekkhatirtho'', meaning a pilgrimage of education, and scripted by Ketaki Mukherjee, the documentary has reminiscences by ashramite Supriyo Tagore, noted Rabindrasangeet exponent Pramita Mallick, educationist Pabitra Sarkar among others.

Advertisement

It will be streamed on Facebook on June 12.

Tagore scholar and author from Germany Martin Kaempchen, director and co-founder of the Scottish Centre of Tagore Studies at Edinburgh Basabi Fraser and others, including members of alumni from various parts of the world, have shared their memories and their association with the Tagorean oeuvre, Chatterjee, who is also an elocutionist, a moderator and an actor, said on Tuesday.

Chatterjees interdisciplinary art collective, SPCkraft, is behind the initiative in association with another group Mohorbeethika Angan.

''While the pandemic has almost crippled the education system in the country, I thought of understanding whether digitisation has narrowed the walls or widened the horizons.

Keeping all the political anarchy behind, this project should interest the youth to appreciate the essence of world- education that Rabindranath Tagore, a polymath, had introduced in India only 100 years back,'' Chatterjee, said.

The documentary will also feature performances by singers Srikanto Acharya, elocutionist Bratoti Bandopadhyay, singer Manoj Murali Nayar among others.

''This programme revisits the legacy of education and cultural transcendence that the university envisioned and nurtured. The university propounded a value-based education, an open outlook to arts and of course a global perspective of knowledge as espoused by Rabindranath Tagore,'' Chatterjee said.

Visva-Bharati was founded on December 23, 1921, to realise Tagores dream of bringing the world to the seat of learning where various disciplines are taught by eminent personalities in natural surroundings, a departure from the confines of typical brick and mortar buildings in higher educational institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)