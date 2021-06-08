Left Menu

Dilip Kumar continues to be stable

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:41 IST
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here after experiencing breathlessness, is stable and likely to be discharged within ''three to four days'', Dr Jalil Parkar, the chest specialist treating the screen icon, said on Tuesday.

Kumar, 98, is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Sunday.

The actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, which is the build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs.

''He is stable. We will take a call on removing fluids tomorrow. He might get discharged in three to four days,'' Parkar told PTI.

On Monday, Parkar said Kumar's health had improved, with his oxygen saturation levels better and his breathing difficulty reduced. Last evening, Kumar's wife, veteran actor Saira Banu, also shared a note on his official Twitter account, thanking fans for their prayers and best wishes.

''My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon,' the 76-year-old actor wrote. Banu also shared her picture with Kumar from his hospital bed. The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar, who made acting debut with ''Jwar Bhata'' in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, such as ''Kohinoor'', ''Mughal-e-Azam'', ''Devdas'', ''Naya Daur'', ''Ram Aur Shyam'', among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in ''Qila'' in 1998.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

