Sand artist wins UNEP praise for sculpture on World Oceans Day

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:21 IST
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Tuesday earned praise from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) for generating awareness on environment preservation with his sculpture created on Puri beach on the occasion of World Oceans Day.

The 15-foot-wide sand art, built around this year's theme of 'The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods', carries the message -- 'Preserve Our Ocean'.

It took five hours and six tonne of sand to create the sculpture, according to a statement by Pattnaik.

''Our words need to translate into actions, and we all need to take substantial steps towards protecting oceans,'' he added.

The UNEP, sharing an image of the sculpture on social media, thanked the artist for his initiative.

''Thanks to international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for this beautiful celebration of the occasion,'' it said with a hashtag 'Save Our Ocean'.

World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 every year to raise awareness about the crucial role oceans play in our lives and the ways people can help protect it, according to the United Nations website.

