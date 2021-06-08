Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Pride Month with new social media post

As the calendar turns to June, LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies across the world mark Pride Month. On Tuesday, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also celebrated the occasion on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:50 IST
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Pride Month with new social media post
Priyanka Chopra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the calendar turns to June, LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies across the world mark Pride Month. On Tuesday, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also celebrated the occasion on social media. The 'Baywatch' actor posted a happy sunkissed video of her on Instagram and extended Pride Month wishes in her caption. She wrote, "Love is....Take a video sharing what love means to YOU and tag me so I can see! #HappyPrideMonth," followed by pride-themed heart emojis.

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan dropped several emotions in the comments section of the post that garnered more than 2 lakh likes. June marks a time when millions of people come together to support the LGBTQ community. It was first celebrated in the US in 2000 when then US President Bill Clinton issued a presidential proclamation designating the month. To celebrate it, people come out on the streets for pride parades, marches, rallies.

Pride is about people coming together, to show and celebrate how far gay rights have come and how much is still left to achieve. Pride month is about equality, teaching acceptance, education in pride history and above all, love. This year, celebrations across the globe will resume gradually as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and more people get vaccinated. On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021