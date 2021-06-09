Left Menu

Madelyn Cline boards 'Knives Out 2'

Daniel Craig, who essayed the role of master sleuth Benoit Blanc in the original hit, will reprise the part in the sequel which will be another ensemble murder mystery.The new movies cast is shaping up fast after Netflix took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate.

Actor Madelyn Cline, best known for featuring in the ''Outer Banks'' series, is the latest addition to the cast of ''Knives Out 2''.

The 23-year-old actor joins fellow newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and Leslie Odom Jr in the Rian Johnson directorial.

According to Deadline, the plot details are under wraps but the follow-up is set to shoot this summer in Greece. Daniel Craig, who essayed the role of master sleuth Benoit Blanc in the original hit, will reprise the part in the sequel which will be another ensemble murder mystery.

The new movie's cast is shaping up fast after Netflix took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate. The streamer will develop two ''Knives Out'' follow-ups for a massive USD 450 million reportedly.

Johnson wrote the script, will direct and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner.

''Knives Out'', which was released in 2019 to universal acclaim, follows a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's (Christopher Plummer) death leads master detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) to investigate.

The whodunnit also features Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell.

