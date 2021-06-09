Left Menu

Mark Ronson reveals engagement to Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer

Multiple Grammy-winning musician Mark Ronson has announced his engagement to Grace Gummer, the daughter of veteran Hollywood star Meryl Streep.The 45-year-old songwriter and record producer made the revelation during his appearance on The FADER Undercover, reported People magazine.I got engaged last weekend, Ronson said.The musician also opened up about the intimate moment that he shared with Gummer, 35, after they got engaged.Theres a plaque for that somewhere.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 10:08 IST
Multiple Grammy-winning musician Mark Ronson has announced his engagement to Grace Gummer, the daughter of veteran Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

The 45-year-old songwriter and record producer made the revelation during his appearance on ''The FADER Undercover'', reported People magazine.

''I got engaged last weekend,'' Ronson said.

The musician also opened up about the intimate moment that he shared with Gummer, 35, after they got engaged.

''There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque. But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record,'' he said.

The couple had recently sparked engagement rumours when Gummer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in May this year.

Ronson and Gummer have been dating since 2020 after being first spotted on a dinner date in New York in September. This will be the second marriage for both the stars.

Gummer, who is the third child of Streep and husband Don Gummer, was briefly married in 2019 to Tay Strathairn. The pair separated after just 42 days together, with Gummer officially filing for divorce in early 2020.

Ronson was earlier married to French actor Josephine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018. PTI RB RB RB

