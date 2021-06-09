Left Menu

Jurassic World 3 filming wrapped: Actors share behind-the-scene image

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:42 IST
Jurassic World 3 filming wrapped: Actors share behind-the-scene image
Jurassic World: Dominion will hit the big screen on June 10, 2022. Image Credit: Facebook / Jurassic World
  • Country:
  • United States

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is definitely a highly anticipated science fiction movie. The film was being planned as early as 2014, part of a future Jurassic World trilogy.

Filming for Jurassic World 3 began in Canada in February 2020 and shifted to other locations in England the following month. In March 2020, production halted to measure safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2020, the filming resumed and concluded four months later in November, with filming locations that included England's Pinewood Studios and the country of Malta.

Although the creators haven't revealed much about Jurassic World 3, recently the film star Chris Pratt (played as Owen Grady) shared the behind-the-scene photos of the upcoming movie to his Instagram feed.

The captions read: "We shot an entire movie in the height of this damn pandemic. We started February 2020. It was actually insane. And the movie is incredible. Thanks to @colin.trevorrow our fearless leader. Seen here @omarsyofficial and I take a quick break to take some direction or maybe talk about something who knows it's all a blur.

The image features Chris Pratt with his co-star Omar Sy. We saw him in the 2015 film, Jurassic World only. Both the star shared the same picture of Jurassic World: Dominion to their timeline and defines the picture as they were into a boat having a serious talk about dinosaurs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Colin Trevorrow (@colin.trevorrow)

Jurassic World: Dominion will feature the returns of characters from 2018's Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom, which includes Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm).

Campbell Scott will be reprising as Dr. Lewis Dodgson in Jurassic World 3. He is likely to play one of the villains in the movie. The character was previously portrayed by Cameron Thor in Jurassic Park.

The other actors to play in the upcoming movie are Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu to name a few.

Dr. Henry Wu played by BD Wong is also returning in the upcoming sequel. Director Colin Trevorrow said, "We'd brought back Dr. Henry Wu first because he was the man behind the science and the only one who made sense."

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit the big screen on June 10, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021