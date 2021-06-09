Jurassic World 3 filming wrapped: Actors share behind-the-scene image

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is definitely a highly anticipated science fiction movie. The film was being planned as early as 2014, part of a future Jurassic World trilogy.

Filming for Jurassic World 3 began in Canada in February 2020 and shifted to other locations in England the following month. In March 2020, production halted to measure safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2020, the filming resumed and concluded four months later in November, with filming locations that included England's Pinewood Studios and the country of Malta.

Although the creators haven't revealed much about Jurassic World 3, recently the film star Chris Pratt (played as Owen Grady) shared the behind-the-scene photos of the upcoming movie to his Instagram feed.

The captions read: "We shot an entire movie in the height of this damn pandemic. We started February 2020. It was actually insane. And the movie is incredible. Thanks to @colin.trevorrow our fearless leader. Seen here @omarsyofficial and I take a quick break to take some direction or maybe talk about something who knows it's all a blur.

The image features Chris Pratt with his co-star Omar Sy. We saw him in the 2015 film, Jurassic World only. Both the star shared the same picture of Jurassic World: Dominion to their timeline and defines the picture as they were into a boat having a serious talk about dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Dominion will feature the returns of characters from 2018's Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom, which includes Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm).

Campbell Scott will be reprising as Dr. Lewis Dodgson in Jurassic World 3. He is likely to play one of the villains in the movie. The character was previously portrayed by Cameron Thor in Jurassic Park.

The other actors to play in the upcoming movie are Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu to name a few.

Dr. Henry Wu played by BD Wong is also returning in the upcoming sequel. Director Colin Trevorrow said, "We'd brought back Dr. Henry Wu first because he was the man behind the science and the only one who made sense."

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit the big screen on June 10, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.