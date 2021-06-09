Jim Mickle to helm Legendary's 'God Country' movie

''Sweet Tooth'' creator Jim Mickle will next tackle fantasy feature ''God Country'' for Legendary.

The movie is an adaptation of a comic written by Donny Cates and published by Image Comics, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mickle will direct the film from a screenplay adapted by Cates.

''God Country'' follows Emmet Quinlan, an old widower afflicted with dementia and violent outbursts. When a tornado hits his West Texas town, Quinlan is rejuvenated thanks to an enchanted sword he finds in the wreckage. Which is good as a host of dastardly creatures are about to descend on what remains of the town.

Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer from AfterShock Media will produce along with Mickle and Linda Moran.

Mickle most recently worked as a creator and showrunner on Netflix series ''Sweet Tooth'', which was produced by Robert Downey Jr's Team Downey banner.

