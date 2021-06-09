Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut claims she is late in paying tax due to 'no work'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 13:12 IST
Kangana Ranaut claims she is late in paying tax due to 'no work'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that despite being the ''highest paid actress'' in Bollywood, she is unable to pay her taxes on time as she had ''no work''.

The 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram story on Tuesday night and said she is yet to pay half of the tax money she owes the government.

''Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life I am late in paying tax,'' Ranaut wrote.

Ranaut, who recently recovered from novel coronavirus, said the government is charging her interest on the pending amount but she still welcomes this move.

''I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move. Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time,'' she wrote.

On the work front, Ranaut is awaiting the release of her multilingual biographical film ''Thalaivi'' which was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the movie is about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and actor was gearing to release theatrically on April 23.

The National Award-winning actor will also headline movies ''Tejas'' and actioner ''Dhaakad'', while ''Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'' and a film on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi are in the pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021