Kim Kardashian's alleged stalker sent her diamond ring for engagement

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:06 IST
Kim Kardashian (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Looks like temporary restraining order is not enough to stop Kim Kardashian's alleged stalker from expressing his madness for the star as he had sent her a disturbing package that included a diamond engagement ring, TMZ reported. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the package, addressed to Kim, was sent to her home and discovered by her guards on June 3. Kim's team has reason to believe that the items were sent by the same man named Charles Peter Zelenoff, who has shown up there several times in the past.

The sources detailed how the man had been harassing the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star since she broke up with Kanye West. "The man first came to Kim's home in February, asking to see her and then again, just a couple of weeks ago, he showed up to her gated community claiming he was there to pick her up for dinner," the sources told.

Reportedly, the man had allegedly been harassing her online too, posting a self-made marriage certificate and another item that read, "Queen Kimberly" is "sitting up in thy big castle alone waiting for her Knight in Shining Armor." The SKIMS founder recently got a temporary restraining order against this man after she claimed she is scared of the stalker as he has two recent convictions for criminal battery -- a term used to describe the use of force against another, resulting in harmful or offensive contact, including sexual contact.

She also added that the man keeps posting about his desire to pursue a physical relationship with her, and was growing frustrated from failed attempts to get inside her home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

