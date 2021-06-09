Left Menu

ZEE5 sets premiere date for Zindagi original 'Dhoop Ki Deewar'

Starring Pakistani actor couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Dhoop Ki Deewar is a cross-border story of love, family and loss.The show chronicles the story of Vishal Mir from India and Sara, played by Aly, from Pakistan, who find their lives interconnected after losing their fathers in war. Dhoop Ki Deewar is a story of love and loss that talks about peace, Rehman said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:18 IST
ZEE5 sets premiere date for Zindagi original 'Dhoop Ki Deewar'
Image Credit: Twitter (@ZEE5India)
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Wednesday announced that its latest Zindagi original, ''Dhoop Ki Deewar'' is slated to be released on June 25. Starring Pakistani actor couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, ''Dhoop Ki Deewar'' is a cross-border story of love, family, and loss.

The show chronicles the story of Vishal (Mir) from India and Sara, played by Aly, from Pakistan, who find their lives interconnected after losing their fathers in the war. Their shared grief becomes the foundation of their friendship. While Aly is known for her starring turns in the Sridevi-fronted feature film ''Mom'' and the telefilm ''Behadd'', Mir has appeared in serials like ''Sammi'' and ''Ehd-e-Wafa''.

''Dhoop Ki Deewar'' is helmed by Haseeb Hasan and written by Umera Ahmed, best known for penning the hit show ''Zindagi Gulzar Hai'', starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. Hasan said the show is a reflection of positivity ''beyond borders, religion and societal biases''. ''The sole essence of the show lies in the simplicity of its narrative. In the show a subject such as a cross-border love story has been dealt with so differently and has an underlying message of peace, harmony, and joy of life,'' the director said in a statement. Ahmed said ''Dhoop Ki Deewar'' draws inspiration from the thought that grief transcends borders and barriers. ''No matter which country, religion, or belief you belong to at the end of the day the grief lived is the same everywhere and it is much bigger than you and me. It is a story of love, grief, and loss that people across borders and overseas can relate to on a human level,'' the writer said. The series, produced by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films, also stars Samiya Mumtaz, Zaib Rehman, Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai, Raza Talish, Aly Khan, Adnan Jaffar among others. Ateeq Rehman, Chief Investment Officer, Group M Pakistan, described the series as an attempt by the makers to push the envelope. ''It's never easy when you go against all odds to do something that has never been done in your market and 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' is one of those initiatives for us at Motion & GroupM Pakistan. We believe that as thought and market leaders, the onus is on us to continue pushing the envelope. ''The journey required a lot of effort put in from the team and the way we sailed through it was commendable. 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' is a story of love and loss that peace talks about,'' Rehman said. The show is the third Zindagi original, after Asim Abbasi's hit thriller drama ''Churails'' and comedy-drama ''Ek Jhoothi Love Story'', which was also penned by Ahmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021