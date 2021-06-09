Left Menu

Here's why Mariah Carey left Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Social media has been flooded with stories of personal feud since the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Mariah Carey parted ways with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. However, the sources have denied all the speculations stating that the decision was taken in order to 'try something new'.

Mariah Carey, Jay-Z (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Social media has been flooded with stories of personal feud since the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Mariah Carey parted ways with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. However, the sources have denied all the speculations stating that the decision was taken in order to 'try something new'. Sources close to the situation told TMZ that Mariah "prefers to work with a smaller team where she has more personal time with managers and Jay's powerhouse agency has a more wide-ranging business model."

The sources also said that at Roc Nation, artists like Mariah could have 20 or more people working on her team in various departments like- marketing, social media, music, merchandise, and more; and "she simply felt it was time to pare down to a more intimate team." TMZ confirmed that there was no "explosive argument" between the two music legends as it was reported by some outlets that were slammed by Mariah too on her Twitter handle.

"The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!! To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! --Vamoose, sonofa*****"!" she tweeted two days ago. According to the sources, the two took this decision a couple of months ago to amicably end the business relationship that started in 2017.

After all the reports, what comes as a bolt from the blue is Mariah's recent joining at Range Media Partners, a move that according to TMZ also coincides with her manager Melissa Ruderman doing the same. Ruderman left Roc Nation in early 2021 to become a partner in the music division at Range Media Partners, and with Mariah now joining the same company; they both will be again working together.

Range Media Partners' other clients include Anna Kendrick, Bradley Cooper, Naomi Ackie, Michael Bay, Emilia Clarke, Johnny Depp, Taron Egerton, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy and Keira Knightley -- all big names in TV and film, and now they've got the 'Queen of Christmas' too! (ANI)

