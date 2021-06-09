Left Menu

Vaccination drive in Mahesh Babu's ancestral village complete

A seven-day vaccination drive in Telugu star Mahesh Babus ancestral village Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh was successfully completed, his wife and producer Namrata Shirodkar said on Wednesday.Last month, Babu announced he will vaccinate people of Burripalem, the birthplace of his father, actor-filmmaker Krishna.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 17:47 IST
Vaccination drive in Mahesh Babu's ancestral village complete
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-day vaccination drive in Telugu star Mahesh Babu's ancestral village Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh was successfully completed, his wife and producer Namrata Shirodkar said on Wednesday.

Last month, Babu announced he will vaccinate people of Burripalem, the birthplace of his father, actor-filmmaker Krishna. The 45-year-old actor had adopted the village in 2015.

Shirodkar, a former actor known for films like ''Pukar'' and ''Vaastav: The Reality'', shared pictures from the vaccination camp, held in collaboration with Andhra Hospitals, on Instagram.

''Successfully completed the 7-day vaccination drive in Burripalem!! Can't be happier to have got our village vaccinated Thank you Mahesh Babu, for always being as solid as a rock, @andhrahospitals @mbofficialteam for your relentless support and most importantly, a big thank you to all our villagers who came forward to take it,'' she wrote. Shirodkar, 40, said vaccination is the ''need of the hour'' and requested her fans to get vaccinated soon. She ended the caption with the hashtag, ''Burripalem Gets Vaccinated.'' Babu will be next seen in the action thriller ''Sarkaru Vaari Paata''. The actor is also currently awaiting the release of his production, ''Major'', based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It stars Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021