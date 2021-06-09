Left Menu

Punjabi singer, his 3 friends arrested for violating night curfew

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday arrested a Punjabi singer and his three friends for allegedly violating Covid-induced night curfew by celebrating his birthday with 'band-baja' here, police said.

Satnampura Station House Officer (SHO) Darshan Singh identified those arrested as singer Imran Khan, also called Khan Sahib, and his friends Harpreet Singh, Dilbag Mohammed and Izaaj.

The SHO said a case under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act was registered against them after a video showing the birthday bash, held in the intervening night of June 7-8, went viral on social media.

Khan's birthday was celebrated at his Preetnagar residence by a large number of his friends and the celebrations continued till 1 am on June 8, he said.

About 20-25 more unknown participants, including 'bandwallas', were also booked in this connection and they were being identified by viewing the video, he said.

Later, the singer and his three friends were released on bail, the SHO said.

