Entertainment News Roundup: Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, audience vaccinations mandatory; U.S. Latinos finally get their turn with Lin-Manuel Miranda movie 'In the Heights' and more

Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, audience vaccinations mandatory

Rocker Bruce Springsteen is returning to Broadway with his one-man show in June, becoming the first major show in New York's theater district to take place since closing for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The singer-songwriter will open his "Springsteen on Broadway" one-man show on June 27 for a limited summer run until Sept. 4, producers announced on Monday. Audience members must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccinations to attend.

U.S. Latinos finally get their turn with Lin-Manuel Miranda movie 'In the Heights'

Lin-Manuel Miranda is looking forward to the day when a movie starring a U.S. Latino cast, featuring characters who aren't stereotyped as maids or gardeners, is a regular fixture in cinemas. Until then, he is hoping the musical "In The Heights" changes the conversation in Hollywood about the wider appeal of such movies, just as "Crazy Rich Asians" did in 2018.

Rocker Bryan Adams to shoot 2022 Pirelli calendar

Canadian rocker and photographer Bryan Adams will shoot the 2022 Pirelli calendar, the Italian tyre maker said on Tuesday. "I'm proud to have been chosen as the photographer of the Pirelli Calendar 2022. Combining photography and music for 'The Cal' is very exciting and it will of course feature some extraordinary people," Adams said in a statement.

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at Def Jam

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg is joining the legendary hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, the U.S. company said on Monday. Def Jam, owned by Universal Music, has been home to some of hip-hop's most pioneering artists, from Public Enemy to LL Cool J and the Beastie Boys. Its current roster includes Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Kanye West.

Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal

The first Hollywood feature film to focus directly on the Harvey Weinstein scandal is due to start production in the summer, Universal Pictures said on Monday. "She Said" is based on the 2019 book of the same name about the New York Times investigation into claims of sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

Hiddleston pleased that Marvel's 'Loki' addresses gender fluidity

"Loki" actor Tom Hiddleston said he welcomed Marvel Studios' decision to address the popular villain's gender fluidity in a new Disney+ streaming series that debuts on Wednesday. At a screening in London on Tuesday, Hiddleston noted that Loki had been portrayed as gender-fluid in Marvel comic books as well as in Norse mythology, where the character originated.

Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' franchise after racism furor

The host of television's popular "Bachelor" dating show franchise is leaving after almost 20 years, ABC Entertainment said on Tuesday, following a furor over racially insensitive remarks. Chris Harrison, who has hosted ABC's "The Bachelor" and spinoffs including "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" since 2002, will not be returning after temporarily stepping aside in February, ABC and production company Warner Horizon said in a joint statement.

