10 years in one room, missing woman traced to lover's house

A teen, who went missing from her house 10 years ago, has since been living in a single room at her lover's residence that was near her home without the knowledge of even his family members and those of hers, police said.

She fled her parent's house located near Ayiroor under Nemmara police station limit in February 2010.

According to the police, the woman was looked after by the man during her 10-year-long stay in a room at his house in Karakkattuparamb.

No bathroom was attached to the room, they said.

The woman reportedly used to get out of the room during the night through its window which was found closed during the day time.

However, she was served food and other facilities by the man. He used to lock the room from outside.

The issue came to light following the investigation into the disappearance of her lover from his home three months ago, the police said.

The woman had also gone with him, they said.

Both the woman and the man were traced on Tuesday from a rented house in Vithanassery, a small village near Nemmara, and they were produced before a court.

The woman was allowed to go with her lover after she informed the court they have decided to live together, police said.

Relatives of the woman did not oppose her decision, they said.

Asked whether there was any mystery behind the entire episode, a senior police officer told PTI that all these accounts were gathered from their relatives and everything has to be examined.

The family members are not disclosing any other details, police said.

