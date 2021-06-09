Left Menu

Elizabeth Olsen confirms 'WandaVision' will not be getting a second season

American actor Elizabeth Olsen has weighed in on the future of the popular series 'WandaVision', and sadly, fans shouldn't expect there to be a second season.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:11 IST
Elizabeth Olsen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Elizabeth Olsen has weighed in on the future of the popular series 'WandaVision', and sadly, fans shouldn't expect there to be a second season. As per People magazine, the actor confirmed the news during a recent conversation she had with actor Kaley Cuoco for Variety's 'Actor on Actor' session.

When asked by the 'Big Bang Theory' alum about whether the popular show will come back, Olsen said "no" and added, "It's definitely a limited series." Clarifying her comments, the 'Ingrid Goes West' star further said, "I mean, I'm saying that. I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people come back to life."

Olsen then explained that she "would be shocked" if the series were to get renewed. "The thing that I did learn through [my Facebook Watch series] Sorry for Your Loss and WandaVision is I love doing television," she explained.

The actor added, "I do miss, I think, the four-five week experience of making a film and that just feels so exciting and like camp for a little bit. But I think this six-month experience of really hard work with the same people [on a show], it's exhausting [and] it just feels really good." 'WandaVision' premiered on Disney+ in January and received an overwhelming response from both fans and critics alike.

The nine-episode series follows Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they begin to suspect that something is awry in their idyllic suburban neighbourhood. Along with Olsen and Bettany, Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) and Evan Peters (Ralph Bohner) are also in the cast.

Olsen had earlier also spoken to People magazine about the show. "No, that's easy for me to answer. It is a limited series. It's a fully beginning, middle, end, and that's it kind of thing," she told People magazine in January ahead of the Disney+ show's premiere.

While the second season of 'WandaVision' isn't likely, Olsen is set to reprise her dual role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

