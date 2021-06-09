Left Menu

Chris Pratt pens hilarious anniversary post for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is setting major husband goals through his anniversary post for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:14 IST
Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Chris took to his Instagram account and wished Katherine a happy wedding anniversary in a humorous way.

"To my dearest love @katherineschwarzenegger on our anniversary. Whether you're clipping my toenails, biting me at the hospital, bringing me coffee at work, exhibiting glamorous hair, clipping my toenails again or suffering from indigestion due to eating too much curry you always have that beautiful smile on your face," he wrote. "Thanks for changing everything for me. I love you to the moon and back. Here's to at least 2-3 more years," he added.

The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' star even added a string of images of Katherine. In one of the images, Katherine is seen clipping Chris' toenails. Another images show Katherine flaunting her baby bump.

To mark their second wedding anniversary, Katherine also posted an adorable wish for her husband on social media. "Happy anniversary my love angel face! Loving you and being loved by you is the greatest. I feel blessed and so grateful every single day to live life with you and have a family with you," she gushed.

The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in June 2019. They welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, in August 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

