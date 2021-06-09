AP govt to establish State Museum in Visakhapatnam this year

The Andhra Pradesh government will establish a State Museum in port city Visakhapatnam this year, while three more museums will be set up in temple town Tirupati, Srikakulam and Ongole.

Four more museums in different districts will be expanded and upgraded to international standards, according to Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava.

''The State Museum in Visakhapatnam will reflect the rich national heritage and culture and also that of Andhra Pradesh.

Our endeavor is to educate people on our great history, incredible culture, tangible and intangible heritage. We are using digital technologies as well for better understanding,'' Rajat said.

He said in the last two years, the Bapu Museum in Vijayawada city was upgraded to international standards with Rs 6.40 crore financial assistance from the Centre under the Museum Grant Scheme.

''We have set up very advanced technical, non-technical and interactive displays at the Bapu Museum, named after renowned artist and film director, to showcase our culture and history in a grand manner. This has been developed into an iconic museum in the state, besides as a Centre of Excellence in archaeological, heritage and cultural research, Rajat said in a release.

A new museum established in Eluru has also got new digital and interactive display technologies with immersive projection mapping theatre, augmented reality, virtual reality and interactive kiosks.

The Special Chief Secretary said a lot of emphasis was laid on upgrading the museums in different parts of the state, using digital technologies.

The museums in Anantapuramu and Kurnool were among those upgraded, where the rich heritage and culture of Rayalaseema region was showcased.

''The Department of Archaeology and Museums also initiated conservation of monuments and preservation of antiquities through scientific chemical treatment. All antiquities in Bapu Museum, Eluru Museum, Government Museum (Kakinada) and Kondapalli Fort and Kondapalli Museum have been completed so far, Rajat added.

The Department has now taken up chemical cleaning of the Quran and palm leaf manuscripts in the ASP Government Museum in Kakinada.

