Left Menu

Most Republicans support same-sex marriage for first time - Gallup

At that point, Gallup's annual Values and Beliefs poll, which also gauges support for the death penalty and birth control, found 37% of Republicans supported gay weddings - a figure that has now increased to 55%. "One of the most striking trends that (our research) shows (is that) Americans can change their views on an issue pretty remarkably in a fairly short period of time," Gallup analyst Justin McCarthy told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:15 IST
Most Republicans support same-sex marriage for first time - Gallup

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, June 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A majority of Republicans in the United States support same-sex marriage for the first time, a Gallup poll found on Wednesday, with a record 70% of all respondents backing gay weddings.

The research shows a significant increase in approval of same-sex marriage since 2015, when it was legalised nationwide following a Supreme Court ruling and 60% of Americans told Gallup they were in favour of gay marriage. At that point, Gallup's annual Values and Beliefs poll, which also gauges support for the death penalty and birth control, found 37% of Republicans supported gay weddings - a figure that has now increased to 55%.

"One of the most striking trends that (our research) shows (is that) Americans can change their views on an issue pretty remarkably in a fairly short period of time," Gallup analyst Justin McCarthy told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "And now we see a majority of Republicans who are supportive for the first time."

The Republican party has historically been more socially conservative and less willing to advance LGBT+ rights, with new transgender personnel banned from joining the U.S. military under the Trump administration. According to LGBT+ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, 29 countries around the world, including Norway, Portugal and South Africa, have legalised same-sex marriage.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera this month said he would seek to expedite a same-sex marriage bill that has languished in the historically conservative South American nation for years, despite the recognition of same-sex civil unions in 2015. Legislation is also under discussion in Japan, Lithuania and Thailand.

Gallup's poll also revealed a generational divide in U.S. attitudes towards LGBT+ issues, with older people holding more conservative views than the young or middle-aged. Support for same-sex marriage was 84% among 18- to 34-year-olds, compared with 72% of those between 35 and 54 and 60% of over 55s.

"Since the very beginning (of our polling) in the early '90s, we have seen young Americans being the biggest drivers for the support of gay rights," McCarthy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
2
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
3
Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on track; Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some restrictions remain and more

Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on...

 Global
4
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021