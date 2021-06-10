HC refuses to stay release of movie purportedly based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the movie, 'Nyay: The Justice', which is purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The movie is scheduled to be released on Friday.

Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed an application by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

