Dasgupta's diverse works struck chord with all sections of society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish on Thursday at the death of film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and noted that his diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. The eminent 77-year-old director died at his residence in Kolkata early on Thursday due to old-age related ailments, family members said.

Modi tweeted, ''Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR DV DV

