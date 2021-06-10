CMT Awards 2021: Here's the complete list of winners

The 2021 CMT Music Awards recognised the best of the best in country music videos. As for the ceremony's winners, Taylor Swift, and her mother, Andrea Swift were recognised with the Best Family Feature award, while Gabby Barrett and Little Big Town also won big. As per E! News, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown joined forces to co-host this year's ceremony, which kicked off from Nashville, Tennessee at 8 pm EST and aired across CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

The CMT Awards, described as the genre's "only entirely fan-voted show," featured live performances from a star-studded lineup that included Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Lauren Alaina, Dierks Bentley and many more. Music lovers also enjoyed a handful of crossover acts, with Mickey Guyton performing alongside icon Gladys Knight, Ballerini teaming up with LANY lead singer Paul Jason Klein, and Underwood sharing the stage with NEEDTOBREATHE.

Scroll through for the complete list of winners from the 2021 CMT Awards: Video of the Year

WINNER: Carrie Underwood with John Legend, 'Hallelujah' Dierks Bentley, 'Gone'

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)' Ingrid Andress, 'Lady Like'

Kane Brown, 'Worldwide Beautiful' Keith Urban with P!nk, 'One Too Many'

Kelsea Ballerini, 'hole in the bottle' Kenny Chesney, 'Knowing You'

Maren Morris, 'Better Than We Found It' Mickey Guyton, 'Heaven Down Here'

Miranda Lambert, 'Settling Down' Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, 'Chasing After You'

Sam Hunt, 'Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's' Willie Jones, 'American Dream'

Female Video of the Year Carly Pearce, 'Next Girl'

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, 'The Good Ones' Kelsea Ballerini, 'hole in the bottle'

Maren Morris, 'To Hell & Back' Mickey Guyton, 'Heaven Down Here'

Miranda Lambert, 'Settling Down' Male Video of the Year

Chris Stapleton, 'Starting Over' Darius Rucker, 'Beers and Sunshine'

WINNER: Kane Brown, 'Worship You' Luke Bryan, 'Down To One'

Luke Combs, 'Lovin' On You' Thomas Rhett, 'What's Your Country Song'

Duo/Group Video of the Year Brothers Osborne, 'All Night'

Lady A, 'Like A Lady' WINNER: Little Big Town, 'Wine, Beer, Whiskey'

Old Dominion, 'Never Be Sorry' Parmalee and Blanco Brown, 'Just The Way'

Runaway June, 'We Were Rich' Breakthrough Video of the Year

WINNER: Dylan Scott, 'Nobody' Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town, 'Fillin' My Cup'

HARDY, 'Give Heaven Some Hell' Lainey Wilson, 'Things a Man Oughta Know'

Mickey Guyton, 'Black Like Me' Niko Moon, 'GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)'

Collaborative Video of the Year Carrie Underwood with John Legend, 'Hallelujah'

WINNER: Chris Young and Kane Brown, 'Famous Friends' Elle King and Miranda Lambert, 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'

Keith Urban with P!nk, 'One Too Many' Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, 'Chasing After You'

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, 'Undivided' CMT Performance of the Year

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, '1, 2 Many' From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay, 'I Should Probably Go To Bed'

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, 'This Is Us' WINNER: From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, 'The Other Girl'

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town, 'Wine, Beer, Whiskey' From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price, 'Twinkle Twinkle'

Best Family Feature Brooke Eden, 'Sunroof'

Kane Brown, 'Worship You' Luke Combs, 'Forever After All'

Miranda Lambert, 'Settling Down' WINNER: Taylor Swift, 'The Best Day (Taylor's Version)'

Russell Dickerson, 'Home Sweet' CMT announced before the event that country music pioneer Linda Martell received the CMT Equal Play Award.

Newcomer Mickey Guyton presented the award to Martell, who was the first Black female solo country artist to perform at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in the early 1970s. Rissi Palmer, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Jennifer Nettles and Rhiannon Giddens also honoured the icon during the show. (ANI)

