Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks and Dan Fogler join 'The Offer' series

Actors Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks and Dan Fogler are the latest additions to the cast of ''The Offer'', a Paramount Plus limited series based on the making of iconic film ''The Godfather''.

''The Offer'' is based on producer Al Ruddy's experiences during making the 1972 film alongside director Francis Ford Coppola, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo.

''The Godfather'' won three Oscars — best picture, best adapted screenplay and best actor for Marlon Brando. It is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century.

According to Deadline, the 10-episode series hails from Paramount Television Studios and writers Nikki Toscano and Michael Tolkin. Actor Miles Teller recently came on board to play Ruddy in the series, replacing Armie Hammer in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against Hammer.

Ribisi will essay the role of crime boss Joe Colombo, while Hanks will star as Barry Lapidus.

Fogler has been cast as filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola in the show.

The series will also feature British actor Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, the producer of ''The Godfather''.

Toscano will serve as the showrunner on the series, created by Tolkin. The duo will also executive produce alongside Teller, Ruddy and Leslie Grief of ''Hatfields & McCoys''. Dexter Fletcher is slated to direct the first and last blocks of the series. He will also be executive producing.

