'Gossip Girl' reboot trailer: Manhattan's rich kids return with juicy scandals, secrets, and more

Hey there Upper East Siders! HBO Max has released the first trailer of the 'Gossip Girl' reboot ahead of the show's premiere. The trailer looks promising, giving viewers a deeper look into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's new elite kids. The trailer, which features a new cast and even a bolder storyline, was posted on the show's official Instagram account.

The caption read, "Your patience shall be rewarded my dear followers. And this is quite the prize. Don't say I've never done anything for you. XOXO." The 'Gossip Girl' reboot cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, among others.

The trailer of the 'Gossip Girl' reboot is sure to make the fans of the iconic show nostalgic as it viewers back to the Upper East Side. Synced with Frank Ocean's 'super rich kids', the trailer introduces the audience to the new popular gang hanging out on the steps. The fans are also introduced to a new outsider who is welcomed into the circle by Jordan's Julian Calloway who insists "we own this school," giving us perfect Blair Waldorf vibes. And before we even know it, this outsider is already giving off major Jenny Humphrey vibes.

A few seconds later, there's Gossip Girl reminding everyone that whoever they are, they are more powerful now that the blog is an Instagram account. The feed is already filled with fancies parties and big secrets. The 'Gossip Girl' reboot is definitely offering everything fans of the original series wanted to see and more. There is jealousy, backbiting, and, of course, an insane amount of gossip involved.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer has already unleashed so much drama, leaving fans excited. There's a 'secret', a new girl who is cozying up with the Queen Bee's boyfriend, a threesome, and many more deep dark secrets to unfold. Those who are fans of the original series will be happy to know that actor Kristen Bell is returning as the unforgettable narrator of the show.

'Gossip Girl' was developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, who was a writer and executive producer on the original series. It is based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The revival series is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts.

Other executive producers include Schwartz and Savage of Fake Empire, as well as Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer, Karena Evans directs two episodes and original costume designer Eric Daman rejoins the series. 'Gossip Girl' reboot will premiere on July 8 on HBO Max. The revival promises to explore how social media, and the landscape of New York, have changed since the original series ended in 2012.

The original 'Gossip Girl' ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012, starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick. (ANI)

