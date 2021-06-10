Pavan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain to star in Disney+ Hotstar series 'Grahan'

''Grahan'', a mystery drama starring Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain, is set to be released on June 24 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Inspired by author Satya Vyas' popular novel ''Chaurasi'', the series traverses two tales set apart by three decades but connected by one truth.

The eight-episode Hotstar Special is about a young IPS Officer Amrita Singh (Hussain) who is handed over a special investigation from the past only to discover her father Gursevak (Malhotra) in the center of this case, the official synopsis of the show read.

Malhotra, a popular name in cinema and television courtesy serials like ''Nukkad'', and films ''Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro'' and ''Black Friday'', said ''Grahan'' is special to him primarily because of its strong narrative.

“‘Grahan’ to me symbolizes many things - an innocent love story, a riveting mystery, a complex web of emotions, but most importantly it is the search for the truth. “The question is - what secret is my character Gursevak hiding from the rest of the world? It's a well made series and I think viewers will appreciate the story we have tried to weave,” the National Award winner said in a statement.

Hussain, known for films like ''Mukkabaaz'' and ''Laal Kaptan'', said the nuanced writing of the series is its USP.

“The interpersonal dynamics of all characters, the treatment and the nuanced writing is what makes it starkly different than any other show in the digital world. The way the story moves between characters while capturing real emotions is what adds to the overall charm of the show,” she added.

Produced by Jar Pictures, “Grahan” is directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner.

Talking about the show, Chandel said, “Some stories have the power to move you and Satya Vyas' work ‘Chaurasi’ is one of them. It is riddled with emotions, commentary on the era and so much more.

“At its core it's about relationships, loyalties, love and what happens when the past catches up with the present and the consequences of it all.” Jha said he is happy to have partnered with the streamer for the show.

“The level of tension and intensity fuelled by plot twists, and a mystery at its very core will keep the viewers guessing till the very end. It's an unpredictable and refreshing watch,” he added.

The series also features Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Teekam Joshi among others.

