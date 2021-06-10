Bhumi Pednekar says 'climate conservation has become the most important focal point of conversation in the world'

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been a fierce advocate of climate conservation and even runs an acclaimed social media initiative named 'Climate Warrior', recently became the most viewed GIF on Giphy for her climate action GIFs. On Giphy, the 'Bala' actor has been featured amongst the top World Organisations that include UNICEF, Greenpeace, Future Earth and United Nations for creating awareness on climate action. Giphy is a popular American online database and search engine known for making and sharing animated images or GIFs, and Bhumi's climate skewed content has crossed 1 billion views.

Bhumi's GIFs have the greatest number of views in comparison to Greenpeace which has about 105 million views and the United Nations with 172 million views. Her GIFs are top featured GIFs under various subjects of climate, sustainability and environment. Through her 'Climate Warrior' initiative, Bhumi looks to engage the youth of today to stand up for environment conservation. Bhumi recently talked about how climate conservation has become the most important focal point of conversation in the world.

Advertisement

She said, "Climate conservation has become the most important focal point of conversation in the world and I have to thank the youth of the world for uniting on this. They have made this happen and inspired so many others to come forward and speak up. The fact that Climate Warrior GIFs have crossed 1 billion views means the youth of the world have found them useful to raise their voice for climate justice." Talking about the success of her social media initiative, Bhumi further added, "It is a huge moment of happiness for me because my social media advocacy platform Climate Warrior has resonated with so many people across the globe. It is really amazing to know how these assets have become tools in the hands of the youth to tell the world how urgently we need to save our planet and all animals who have an equal right to live on earth."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kapil will soon make his Netflix debut. However, details about that project have been kept under wraps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)