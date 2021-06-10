Left Menu

When Neetu Kapoor choreographed Big B in 'Yaarana'

It's a throwback Thursday for veteran actor Neetu Kapoor as she walked down the memory lane and shared a montage from her film 'Yaarana', which also featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:33 IST
When Neetu Kapoor choreographed Big B in 'Yaarana'
Neetu Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's a throwback Thursday for veteran actor Neetu Kapoor as she walked down the memory lane and shared a montage from her film 'Yaarana', which also featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The montage shows Big B and Neetu Kapoor dancing with each other. Talking about the dancing stint, Neetu Kapoor revealed that she had choreographed it.

"This montage from Yarana is very special as I choreographed it," she wrote on Instagram. Released in 1981, the blockbuster film 'Yaarana' also starred late actor Amjad Khan and Tanuja. Apart from the storyline, the film also gained a lot of popularity owing to its hit songs such as 'Chhookar Mere Mann Ko', 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' and 'Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana'.

Neetu Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming project 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She shot for the film after the death of her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. It wasn't easy for her to resume work post Rishi Kapoor's demise. "Nervous for this journey! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo," she had earlier posted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021