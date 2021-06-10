Left Menu

Dilip Kumar to remain in hospital, to be discharged tomorrow

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:59 IST
Dilip Kumar to remain in hospital, to be discharged tomorrow
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here due to breathlessness, is stable and will continue to remain in the hospital today, the actor's family friend said.

The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Sunday.

Kumar, who was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure on Wednesday.

The veteran actor was initially set to be discharged on Thursday but family friend Faisal Farooqui said it has been decided to let Kumar rest for a day at the hospital.

''He is stable and he is resting at the hospital. There was an option to be discharged today but the family and the doctors decided that we should let him rest one more day in the hospital,'' he said.

The Hindi cinema veteran, whose career spans over five decades with hits like ''Mughal-e-Azam'', ''Devdas'', ''Naya Daur'', and ''Ram Aur Shyam'', was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar's last big screen appearance was the 1998 film ''Qila”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021