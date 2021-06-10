Left Menu

Cash, Lord Ram’s idol stolen from Mathura temple

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:55 IST
Cash, Lord Ram’s idol stolen from Mathura temple
  • Country:
  • India

An idol of Lord Ram and cash worth thousands of rupees were stolen from a temple here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Holikeshwar Mahadev temple in Holiwali Gali that falls under Kotwali police station, they said.

According to the FIR lodged on the basis of the complaint received from the temple’s priest, the burglars also took away some utensils and costumes.

Three teams were formed to work on the case, Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said, adding, two suspects were being questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021