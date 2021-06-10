Cash, Lord Ram’s idol stolen from Mathura temple

An idol of Lord Ram and cash worth thousands of rupees were stolen from a temple here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Holikeshwar Mahadev temple in Holiwali Gali that falls under Kotwali police station, they said.

Advertisement

According to the FIR lodged on the basis of the complaint received from the temple’s priest, the burglars also took away some utensils and costumes.

Three teams were formed to work on the case, Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said, adding, two suspects were being questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)