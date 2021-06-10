Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit flaunts her love for dogs on Instagram

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is surely a dog lover.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:06 IST
Madhuri Dixit flaunts her love for dogs on Instagram
Madhuri Dixit Nene (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is surely a dog lover. On Thursday, Madhuri took to her Instagram account and posted a video of her playing with a dog .

"All dog parents would relate to this," she captioned the clip in which her dog can be seen jumping on her when she entered the house. Madhuri, who often shares the videos of her dogs on social media, even asked her followers to share their videos with their pets with her.

"Share your videos and tag me," she added. Madhuri's post has garnered a lot of comments and likes.

"You share an adorable bond with your dog," a user commented. "hahahah this is so cute," another one wrote.

On the work front, Madhuri is currently busy judging the dance reality TV show, 'Dance Deewane 3'. Speaking of films, she was last seen in 'Kalank' in 2019. Apart from this, Madhuri has been seen imparting Covid-19 awareness among people via her social media accounts. From making videos on how to wear masks to participating in several Covid fundraisers, Madhuri has tried her best to help people amid the ongoing pandemic.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

