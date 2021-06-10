Feared family's wrath, says man who hid lover in room for 10 years

A man who hid his lover inside his single room for the last ten years, on Thursday said he was forced to take such a step as he feared his family's wrath.

A teen, who went missing from her house 10 years ago, has since been living in a single room at her lover's residence that was near her home without the knowledge of even his family members and those of hers, police had said.

The man, who met the mediaon Thursday to allay all doubts, said he had to hide his lover inside his room because he feared his family.

''She said she can't stay at her house and came with me. I had to hideher as I was afraid of my family. They never liked her,'' he said.

''I was waiting for some money so that wecould leave the place but that was delayed. Later, I waited for some amount from the LIC. But that was also delayed and later it was received by my family,'' the man told reporters.

He said he ''somehow handled'' the situation without his family knowing about it.

''I had set everything inside the room.... TV and all.

She adjusted with me. Everyday I used to take my food inside the room and shareit with her. The initial plan was to hide her for a few days,'' he said.

The woman told reporters that she spoke to her family and they were happy.

She fled her parent's house located near Ayiroor under Nemmara police station limit in February 2010.

According to the police, the woman was looked after by the man during her 10-year-long stay in a room at his house in Karakkattuparamb.

No bathroom was attached to the room, they said.

The woman reportedly used to get out of the room at night through its window which was found closed during the day time.

He used to lock the room from outside.

The matter came to light following the investigation into the disappearance of her lover from his home three months ago, the police said.

The woman had also gone with him, they said.

Both the woman and the man were traced on Tuesday at a rented house in Vithanassery, a small village near Nemmara, and were produced before a court.

The woman was allowed to go with her lover after she informed the court they have decided to live together, police said.PTI RRT SS PTI PTI

