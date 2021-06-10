Left Menu

Netflix sets premiere date for 'Never Have I Ever' season 2

Popular coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever is set to start streaming on Netflix from July 15, the series lead Maitreyi Ramakrishnan announced on Thursday.Ramakrishnan, who reprises her role as the academically competitive and hot-headed Indian American teenager Devi in the show, took to Instagram to share the news.Its happening

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:18 IST
Netflix sets premiere date for 'Never Have I Ever' season 2
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Popular coming-of-age series ''Never Have I Ever'' is set to start streaming on Netflix from July 15, the series lead Maitreyi Ramakrishnan announced on Thursday.

Ramakrishnan, who reprises her role as the academically competitive and hot-headed Indian American teenager Devi in the show, took to Instagram to share the news.

''It's happening! July 15th! Aaa! Let the count downs begin,'' she wrote alongside the announcement teaser.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the first season of ''Never Have I Ever'' follows Devi (Ramakrishnan) who is trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

The new season will see Devi continuing to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Returning cast members include Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

Megan Suri is the season two newcomer, along with Common, Tyler Alvarez, Utkarsh Ambudkar and P J Byrne who are set to recur on the series.

Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner with Kaling executive producing alongside 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

''Never Have I Ever'' is produced by Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021