Left Menu

'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million - Sotheby's

The NFT - a blockchain-based asset which certifies ownership of a digital object - was sold as part of the Sotheby's online auction "Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale", which runs from June 3-10 and features work by 27 digital artists. CryptoPunks are a series of 10,000 unique pixel-art characters made by Larva Labs in 2017. Two other Alien CryptoPunk NFTs have sold for more than $7 million each in previous sales.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:09 IST
'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million - Sotheby's
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A non-fungible token (NFT) of a digital artwork called a "CryptoPunk" was sold for $11.8 million on Thursday, according to a tweet by auction house Sotheby's. The NFT - a blockchain-based asset which certifies ownership of a digital object - was sold as part of the Sotheby's online auction "Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale", which runs from June 3-10 and features work by 27 digital artists.

CryptoPunks are a series of 10,000 unique pixel-art characters made by Larva Labs in 2017. The individual one sold by Sotheby's -- "CryptoPunk #7523" -- is of the sought-after Alien variety with blue-green skin, and wearing a medical mask. Two other Alien CryptoPunk NFTs have sold for more than $7 million each in previous sales. Anyone can view the artworks the NFTs represent, but only the buyer has the official status of being the owner.

For each purchase, the NFT is sent to the buyer's cryptocurrency wallet; no physical artwork changes hands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021