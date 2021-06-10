Left Menu

It never gets easier: Priyanka pens emotional post on her dad's death anniversary

On the eighth death anniversary of her father on Thursday, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an emotional post in his memory.

It never gets easier: Priyanka pens emotional post on her dad's death anniversary
On the eighth death anniversary of her father on Thursday, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an emotional post in his memory. Priyanka took to Twitter and shared an unseen picture of her with her father from childhood days. In the image, her father can be seen singing while looking into Priyanka's eyes.

"From my earliest years, my dad and I had an understanding. Whenever he was performing at the army club he would look me in the eye during the first song. The New Year's Eve I was five he forgot, so I started to leave in a huff. Dad jumped off the stage and pulled me up onto it with him, coaxing me into a duet --a nursery rhyme-- and winning my forgiveness," the text below the image read. For the unversed, Priyanka's father, Ashok Chopra, was a physician in the Indian Army. He died on June 10, 2013, after a long battle with cancer.

Summing up her post, Priyanka, who has a tattoo 'daddy's lil girl' on her wrist, further wrote, "It never gets easier... love you dad." Marking the death anniversary, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, too remembered her husband. She posted a picture of her late husband, captioning, "Forever and always loved!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming spy series 'Citadel'. The Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it. (ANI)

