CJI Justice NV Ramana offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice NV Ramana offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on Thursday.
Justice Ramana, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, with his family members, took part in the Ekantha Seva ritual at the hill temple, a temple official told P T I.
TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy, and Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy accorded a warm reception to Justice Ramana upon his arrival at the shrine, the official said.
This is Justice Ramana's second visit to the shrine this year as he had in his capacity as CJI designate had visited the temple on April 11, the official added.PTI CORR SS PTI PTI
