Claes Bang joins Stephen Merchant's comedy drama 'The Offenders'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 09:27 IST
''Dracula'' star Claes Bang is the latest addition to the cast of the BBC and Amazon comedy-drama ''The Offenders''.

Stephen Merchant, who is co-producing the project under his banner Four Eyes with Big Talk Productions, also stars in the series.

''The Offenders'' centres on a group of strangers completing their community payback sentence in Bristol, England.

According to Deadline, Bang will play Dean, a mysterious and terrifying London gang boss, who is chasing a debt owed by the offenders.

The show also features Christopher Walken, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Richard E Grant, Dolly Wells, and Julia Davis.

''The Offenders'' has already secured a two-season order from the BBC and Amazon Studios. Amazon will stream the series in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Production on the series is underway in Bristol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

