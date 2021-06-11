Claes Bang joins Stephen Merchant's comedy drama 'The Offenders'

''Dracula'' star Claes Bang is the latest addition to the cast of the BBC and Amazon comedy-drama ''The Offenders''.

Stephen Merchant, who is co-producing the project under his banner Four Eyes with Big Talk Productions, also stars in the series.

''The Offenders'' centres on a group of strangers completing their community payback sentence in Bristol, England.

According to Deadline, Bang will play Dean, a mysterious and terrifying London gang boss, who is chasing a debt owed by the offenders.

The show also features Christopher Walken, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Richard E Grant, Dolly Wells, and Julia Davis.

''The Offenders'' has already secured a two-season order from the BBC and Amazon Studios. Amazon will stream the series in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Production on the series is underway in Bristol.

