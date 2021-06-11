Amitabh Bachchan recalls meeting fans, shares million-dollar throwback picture from 'Kala Patthar' premiere

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is reliving the moments when fans used to express their love and appreciation after meeting him in person. Big B shared a priceless throwback picture from the premiere of his hit 1979 movie 'Kala Patthar' that was held at Wembley, London. What is priceless about the picture according to senior Bachchan is the little fan's smile who is looking elated after the actor agreed to give her an autograph.

Alongside the picture, Bachchan wrote, "... gone are the days when fans expressed their love and appreciation like the one this little one did .. so full of gratitude .. just look at her expression .. now its just an emoji.. !!!!! .. if you are lucky .." One can also spot the late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor in the candid picture. Kapoor headlined 'Kala Patthar' along with Bachchan.

Advertisement

The picture accumulated more than 2 lakh likes within a few hours of being posted. Fans chimed into the comments section and expressed how they will react if they would ever get to meet the legend. "I ever meet you I will start crying. It's my dream to see you," one fan wrote.

"Lucky times... She was so lucky to come so close to you sir!" another wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next star in Rumi Jaffrey's 'Chehre' co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Bachchan will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Bachchan recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'The Intern'. The superstar has replaced late actor Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit movie of the same name, which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Big B also has films like 'Jhund', 'Goodbye', 'May Day', and several others in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)