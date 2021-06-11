Left Menu

Dilip Kumar to be discharged from hospital today

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be discharged from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-06-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 10:46 IST
Dilip Kumar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be discharged from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital today. Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai on Sunday, following breathing issues, was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and has since been in the ICU ward, though not on the ventilator.

The megastar's spokesperson on Wednesday took to the evergreen actor's official Twitter account and updated everyone about his health, saying 'a successful pleural aspiration procedure' was performed on the ailing patient. "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF," the tweet read.

A few days ago, the veteran star's wife Saira Banu urged everyone not to believe in fake rumours related to the former's health. "My husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic," she had issued a statement.

Dilip Kumar, who made his acting debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has given several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur' and 'Ram Aur Shyam'. He was last seen in the 1998 film 'Qila'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

