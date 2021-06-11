Left Menu

Rose Byrne to play New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern in Andrew Niccol's 'They Are Us'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 11:24 IST
Rose Byrne to play New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern in Andrew Niccol's 'They Are Us'
Actor Rose Byrne will portray New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the upcoming drama ''They Are Us''.

The movie, which will be written and directed by Andrew Niccol, is set in the aftermath of the 2019 Christchurch attacks on New Zealand’s Muslim community, reported Variety.

The project comes from FilmNation Entertainment.

It is described as an ''inspirational story'' about Ardern's response to the tragic events, and the remarkable achievements of her government and citizens who rallied behind her message of compassion and unity to ban assault rifles in New Zealand, according to the film's official plotline.

The mass shootings occurred at mosques during Friday Prayer on March 15, 2019, with a lone gunman killing 51 people and injuring 40.

The film's title has been derived from a speech Ardern made describing the victims of the attack.

The script was developed in consultation with several members of the mosques affected by the tragedy.

''They Are Us'' will be produced by Ayman Jamal, Stewart Till, Niccol and Philippa Campbell. Production will take place in New Zealand.

