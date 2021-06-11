Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, says family

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was discharged from a hospital here on Friday, five days after he was hospitalised due to episodes of breathlessness.

The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Sunday.

He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure on Wednesday.

''With the blessings and prayers of all of you, Dilip Sahab is going to his home from hospital. Your immense love and affection always touches the heart of Sahab," a post on the official Twitter handle of Kumar read. The tweet was shared by the cinema icon's family friend, Faisal Farooqui.

Kumar was initially supposed to be discharged on Thursday but the family and the doctors decided to let him rest in the medical facility for another day.

The Hindi cinema veteran, whose career spans over five decades with hits like ''Mughal-e-Azam'', ''Devdas'', ''Naya Daur'', and ''Ram Aur Shyam'', was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar's last big screen appearance was the 1998 film ''Qila.

