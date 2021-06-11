Mylab ropes in Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador
Biotechnology firm Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it has roped in actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador.
Biotechnology firm Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it has roped in actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador. The Pune-based firm, which has a presence across many verticals like diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, veterinary medicine, had recently launched the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf.
The partnership aims at creating awareness about the company's instruments and kits for laboratories and individuals, including CoviSelf, Mylab Discovery Solutions said in a statement.
Kumar will play a vital role in educating people about the use, safety, and efficacy of products, thus making people well equipped to fight against COVID, it added.
''Through this association, I am hoping to support their goals of solving difficult problems in healthcare and empowering every citizen to lead a healthier life. I look forward to a long and fulfilling association with the brand,'' the actor noted.
