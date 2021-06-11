Left Menu

Mylab ropes in Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador

Biotechnology firm Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it has roped in actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador.

Updated: 11-06-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 14:19 IST
Biotechnology firm Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it has roped in actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador. The Pune-based firm, which has a presence across many verticals like diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, veterinary medicine, had recently launched the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf.

The partnership aims at creating awareness about the company's instruments and kits for laboratories and individuals, including CoviSelf, Mylab Discovery Solutions said in a statement.

Kumar will play a vital role in educating people about the use, safety, and efficacy of products, thus making people well equipped to fight against COVID, it added.

''Through this association, I am hoping to support their goals of solving difficult problems in healthcare and empowering every citizen to lead a healthier life. I look forward to a long and fulfilling association with the brand,'' the actor noted.

