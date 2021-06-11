Left Menu

Liam Neeson not coming back as Qui-Gon Jinn for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series

No, I dont think so.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 14:20 IST
Liam Neeson not coming back as Qui-Gon Jinn for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran action start Liam Neeson has shot down the rumours that he will return as Qui-Gon Jinn in forthcoming ''Obi-Wan Kenobi'' series at Disney Plus.

Actor Ewan McGregor is reprising his role of Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series, which will be written by Joby Harold and directed by Deborah Chow.

Set 10 years after the events of 2005 ''Star Wars'' movie ''Revenge of the Sith'', the show follows the adventures of Kenobi during his time on Tatooine.

During his appearance on ''Jimmy Kimmel Live!'', to promote his new film ''The Ice Road'', Neeson was asked if he will return as Qui-Gon Jinn in the show.

''I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series. No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached,'' the Irish actor replied. Neeson, 69, who famously played the part in 1999 movie ''The Phantom Menace'', then joked that Disney-owned Lucasfilm could not afford him to be in the series.

''They don’t have enough money,'' he said.

''Obi-Wan Kenobi'', a six-episode series, will also star Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Erskine, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend and Benny Safdie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021