Left Menu

Kanye West dating model Irina Shayk

Seems like rapper Kanye West has finally moved on after ending his nearly seven years of marriage with Kim Kardashian as sources close to the star have confirmed that the rapper is dating model Irina Shayk now.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 14:32 IST
Kanye West dating model Irina Shayk
Kanye West and Irina Shayk (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Seems like rapper Kanye West has finally moved on after ending his nearly seven years of marriage with Kim Kardashian as sources close to the star have confirmed that the rapper is dating model Irina Shayk now. West and Shayk sparked dating rumours long before their romantic getaway to France and late rapper DMX's memorial service was an early sign of the same, reported TMZ.

Sources close to the new couple said, "Ye and Irina have been together for months, seeing each other as early as March." On a related note, the new couple was recently spotted strolling together in New York City in late April, when West was in the city for late star DMX's tribute show.

The paparazzi even spotted Shayk wearing a custom DMX memorial shirt before it was even in the hands of the general public. According to TMZ, these shirts were designed by Balenciaga and commissioned by West's Yeezy brand. The rapper also helped raise over USD 1 million to provide financial support to DMX's family. As per earlier reports by TMZ, West and the supermodel were spotted hanging in France on his 44th birthday, before hopping on a private jet and flying back to the States together, the next day.

West had also rapped about her in 'Christian Dior Denim Flow' saying, 'I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen'- and she also appeared in his music video for 'Power'. This new relationship marks the first public dating after West and Kim parted ways in February. The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

In the recent episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kim got emotional while revealing her marriage issues with West and admitted that she feels like a failure as her third marriage fell apart. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021