Willem Dafoe on 'The Northman': It's a muscular movie

Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe says that he has a supporting part in filmmaker Robert Eggers' upcoming movie ''The Northman'', which is being made on an ''expansive'' scale.

Touted as a Viking revenge drama, the film marks Dafoe's sophomore outing with the director after their 2019 hit ''The Lighthouse''.

The movie will also feature Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bjork, Ralph Ineson and Ethan Hawke.

''It’s a huge movie. It’s a muscular movie. My involvement isn’t nearly as expansive as ‘The Lighthouse.’ I’m in a supporting role, but it was thrilling. The level of research and detail is there, but on a much bigger scale,'' Dafoe told IndieWire in an interview.

''During the pandemic, they continued to work and to research things to build, and somehow they did. We gave them the time to prepare for this huge jump in budget and size of production. The sets are fantastic,'' he added.

Though the film is mounted on a large scale, the 65-year-old actor said Eggers’ approach towards his craft remains the same.

''You have the same kind of detail he gave to his smaller films. Sometimes when you have a jump in budget, directors can have a hard time and they end up delegating and lose control. I didn’t feel that. I felt like he was still driving it,'' he added.

Set in the 10th century, ''The Northman'' stars Skarsgard as Nordic prince Amleth who seeks revenge after his father is murdered.

Dafoe plays the role of Heimir the Fool in the movie.

''He’s a court figure, but that’s my day job. I have a surprising night job that’s a little more nefarious, let’s say,'' he added. ''The Northman'' will be released by Focus Features in the US in April 2022.

